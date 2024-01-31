Putin: the demilitarized zone in Ukraine should be located at a distance from the borders of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's armed forces (AF) will push back the demilitarized zone in Ukraine. According to the head of state, it should take place at such a distance from the borders of Russia that it will protect the territory of the state from shelling.

“This line should be such and at such a distance from our territory that it would ensure security, I mean long-range guns, primarily foreign-made, which the Ukrainian authorities use to shell peaceful cities,” the Russian leader explained.

He assuredthat Russian troops are already moving the demilitarized zone away from vital Russian population centers.

This is the main motive of our guys who fight and risk their lives: to protect the Motherland, to protect our people. We'll push them aside and that's it Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia See also The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of militants with T-90M tanks

Putin allowed the creation of a “sanitary zone” in Ukraine due to arrivals in Russia

In June 2023, during a meeting with military officers, the Russian leader said that a “sanitary zone” could be created on the territory of Ukraine. The head of state admitted that it could appear if Ukraine continues to try to strike at Russian border territories.

Putin added that the purpose of such a zone would be to prevent Ukraine from “getting us.”

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Reuters

The President of Russia noted that protecting Russian regions from shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a priority task that should be addressed by the Ministry of Defense.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed the opinion that in order to achieve the greatest protective effect, the demilitarized zone should pass along the borders of the Ukrainian Lvov. He explained this by the operating range of the weapons supplied to Kyiv by the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the president’s words, explained that the “sanitary zone” will help move Ukraine’s long-range guns to a safe distance and protect peaceful objects on Russian territory.

Related materials:

He also noted that the width and boundaries of the proposed “sanitary zone” depend on the range of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ weapons. “The higher the tactical and technical characteristics of weapons in Ukraine, the greater this distance should be,” Peskov noted.

Ukraine was accused of using Western weapons to attack Russian territory

In early January, Peskov drew attention to the fact that strikes were being carried out on Russian territory and its civilian targets using Western weapons. As an example, he cited the attack on Belgorod on New Year's Eve.

“There are constant attacks from shells and missiles fired in Germany, France, Italy, the USA and other countries. Let's not forget about this,” he urged.

The Russian President's press secretary also emphasized that the country's armed forces will do everything to eliminate the threat of shelling of cities from Ukraine.

Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky warned that the use of Western weapons by Ukrainian troops to strike Russian territory would lead to direct confrontation between Moscow and the West.

At the same time, Estonian President Alar Karis spoke out against restrictions on Ukrainian Armed Forces striking with Western weapons on Russian territory. He suggested that strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Western weapons on Russian territory are inevitable for tactical reasons.

“When supplying military assistance, we must understand that it will be used to defeat military targets and deter enemy forces,” Karis emphasized.

In response to this, the senator from Crimea, member of the international committee of the Federation Council, Sergei Tsekov, demanded that the President of Estonia watch his language.