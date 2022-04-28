Home page politics

Omid Nouripour (Greens) as a guest on “Markus Lanz” (ZDF). © Cornelia Lehmann/ZDF

The “Markus Lanz” group discusses: Russia stops oil deliveries to Poland, when will Germany be out? And what role does the BASF group play in Germany’s gas dependency?

Hamburg – The Greens are experiencing politically difficult weeks: the Ukraine conflict is making basic pacifist convictions fade – but Green ministers are also becoming petitioners in Qatar. With “Markus Lanz” party leader Omid Nouripour has to be put to the test on Thursday.

Topic number 1: The energy supply. The Green Party leader believes that Germany’s dependence on Russia for raw materials must be ended as soon as possible. Oil imports are said to be quick, but Nouripour remains vague: “We hope to be out of there by summer.”

“Markus Lanz”: Russia stops deliveries to Poland – Green leader calls for consequences from Schröder

Nouripour also talks about ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD). He said he would resign from his post in Russia if Russia turned off the gas supply. That has now happened in Poland and Bulgaria, which is why he is waiting “every minute” for Schröder to resign, says Nouripour with a biting undertone. “That’s true,” talkmaster Markus Lanz also noticed. Nouripour nods and adds: If Schröder meant “something” seriously, he would have to get out of the Russian business.

Lanz objects that Schröder was probably only referring to deliveries to Germany – but Nouripour corrected him. “To Germany and the EU” Schröder said in his much-criticized interview with the New York Times given to the best. The journalist Claudia Kade then asks Nouripour whether he was able to take the former chancellor’s interview seriously. The leader of the Greens joins in the chorus of Schröder critics: “No. There are people you are disappointed in and then there are people you wonder how they look in the mirror. And we’re now getting into spheres where I wonder if there’s even a mirror hanging there at all.”

How does Germany replace oil from Russia? The economist has a solution ready for “Markus Lanz”.

Nouripour is just as unable to answer the question of how long it will be before Germany has overcome its remaining 12 percent oil dependency on Russia, as is the question of where the replacement will come from. The economist Rüdiger Bachmann jumps to his side: “This is bought on the world market.” There are differences in the chemical composition, but oil that is similar to that of Russia is available on the international markets.

There is also a historical model for the oil delivery deal that Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) negotiated in Poland, Bachmann explains: “The Druzhba pipeline failed once before, there was an accident. That means it had to be bridged for a certain time and that’s exactly what was done: Ships were delivered via Rostock. Now Gdansk is added to that.”

Germany could also get out of its dependence on Russian natural gas, Bachmann repeats his view, which recently caused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to displease him and some of his colleagues. The economist appears unimpressed by his critics – even when talk show host Lanz confronts him with the words of BASF boss Martin Brudermüller, who fears the destruction of the entire economy. “BASF itself is a gas producer through its subsidiaries in Russia and has worked very closely with Gazprom. There are also political connections,” Bachmann replies.

Bachmann says he also cannot understand the fear of destroying the economy. In the future, Germany intends to become independent of fossil fuels anyway. The fact that the industrial companies had signed long-term contracts with Gazprom made economic sense because that was the only way they could secure the cheapest gas prices, but it made Germany more dependent on Russian gas. Bachmann is looking forward to the negotiations with Qatar for the same reasons: “They will also say: ‘Friends, if you only want something for the transition for five years, then it will be more expensive.'”

Russian gas in Germany – the “Markus Lanz” group discusses why the gas network of the Federal Republic can be organized privately

The host is upset by the sale of Germany’s largest gas storage facility in Rehden and the fact that large parts of the German gas infrastructure are organized privately. The fact that the BASF subsidiary Wintershall sold the storage facility in Rehden to Gazprom led Bachmann to the question: “Did someone have to approve it? If yes, who approved it? If not, why not?” Last fall, the moderator explains, the memory wasn’t filled up as it had been in previous years. For Nouripour, this means that “the war against Ukraine was prepared. In the middle of Germany”.

Ultimately, all of this taken together is a political failure, Nouripour attests. The fact that the critical infrastructure was not regulated, that the critical infrastructure was not protected and that Hermes guarantees were not issued is primarily a failure of his profession. This also applies to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is coming under increasing pressure because of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Nouripour calls for the controversial climate protection foundation MV to be dissolved, even if its chairman, Schwesig’s predecessor Erwin Sellering (SPD), claims that this is not legally possible: “Nord Stream is stone dead, will no longer go into operation – that’s it. That’s why the foundation no longer needs it.”

The “Markus Lanz” group around the politician Omid Nouripour (Greens), the journalist Claudia Kade and the economist Rüdiger Bachmann analyzed the political and economic consequences of the Russian war for Germany and Europe in a 60-minute edition on Wednesday evening. The guests don’t have to put up with criticism, but rather the BASF group, Putin and previous German politics, which are responsible for the dependence on Russian natural gas. The question at stake is: If the chemical industry is systemically important, why is it allowed to be organized as a private sector?

However, Nouripour is not satisfied that the Greens were right with their Russia position: “We have been the anti-Putin party for the past few years. Accordingly, it’s not super strange what we’re doing. But it’s still not what we wanted. It just hurts to see that the peace order in Europe is collapsing.” (Hermann Racke)