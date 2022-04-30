Vladimir Putin dead, coup in Russia … UK intelligence theories about the Tsar and his “decoy” twin

Vladimir Putin and the rumors of his death: how many have been circulated in these weeks of war between Russia And Ukraine? In recent weeks, British intelligence sources, interviewed by the Daily Star, had even reported that the Russian number one is using a double for fear of being assassinated, as he fears that Russian military leaders could organize a coup after his decision. to sack eight senior generals and in light of Ukraine’s failure in the blitzkrieg. The double would be a real “bait”. Not only. The “twin” from Putin he would live in the presidential complex and was even trained to walk exactly like the Tsar of Moscow.

Putin “paraonoic, the Tsar’s fear of being killed”

“We know that Putin is paranoid regarding his safety and this decision only shows how seriously his entourage is taking the threat to his life seriously. His close protection team always makes sure his food is controlled, no one approaches him without their approval. But the former chiefs of staffgeneral and FSB officialsi secret services, they know the weaknesses of the system. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we hear about Putin’s death in the coming months and the reason given would be a heart attack or a long-term illness. I doubt they will admit it was an internal coup, ”the intelligence official said Great Britain.

