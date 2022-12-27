Stop Russian oil in the West, the ban is valid from February to July

Stop the supplies of Russian crude to all those countries that have adopted the price cap: the president Vladimir Putin signed a decree on special measures in response to the introduction by some states of a price cap for Russian crude and petroleum products. To bring it back is Ria Novostiexplaining that the document prohibits deliveries if the contracts directly or indirectly specify a price ceiling. The ban on oil supplies below the maximum price comes into effect on February 1, 2023 and it’s Valid until 1st July. The date for the stop to petroleum products will be decided by the Moscow government. “The delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products to legal entities and other foreign individuals is prohibited” if they use the price cap, the decree signed by President Putin reads.

Subscribe to the newsletter

