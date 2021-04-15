Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized bylaws in the social sphere that humiliate people. It is reported by RIA News Thursday, April 15th.

“It is necessary to resolutely remove senseless demands, unreasonable, endlessly bureaucratic procedures, absurd norms and rules,” he said at a joint meeting of the Presidium of the State Council and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

According to him, it is necessary to get rid of “everything that wears out, and sometimes, I must say frankly, even humiliates people.”

In addition, Putin instructed to work out a methodology for assessing the quality of life in the regions.

In December 2018, Putin declared the “eternity” of bureaucracy in Russia. According to him, it is necessary to build certain rules for the work of this bureaucracy.