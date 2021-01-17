For a long time it was unclear when the poisoned Kremlin opponent Navalny would return to his homeland. The Russian authorities are investigating him and want to put him in prison.

Update from January 17th, 5:29 p.m .: The celebrity Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny should be around 8 p.m. Moscow Vnukovo Airport land. Many of his supporters are already waiting on site – some of them have now apparently been arrested. As the AFP announces, should be among those arrested Lawyer Lyubov Sobol, the Lawyer Alexei Molokoyedov and Navalny’s assistant Ilya Pachomov. Previously had Ivan Zhdanov from Nawalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation Twitter reports of the arrests – some of his pictures also show what is going on so shortly before Navalnys Returning to Moscow airport is playing.

Already in advance the Kremlin warned the population and opposition not to take part in an unauthorized “public event” at the airport. Navalny however, had previously called on his followers to bring him into Moscow to be welcomed locally, so on Facebook over 2000 people announced they would attend.

Update from January 17th, 1:19 p.m.: The Putin critic Alexei Navalny wants to return to Russia this Sunday (see our first report from January 13th) – and hours beforehand the police at the Moscow Vnukovo Airport posted. The authorities warned loudly AFP before attending an unauthorized “public event” there. Journalists access was denied – because of Corona pandemicit was said to justify.

Navalny called on his supporters to see him at the airport “To pick up”. More than 2000 people quit the AFP according to Facebook to come despite temperatures of minus 20 degrees. But also some of his opponent: According to the report, a nationalist group announced Navalny with Seljonka, a liquid used as an antiseptic in Russia. There was already one on Navalny attack perpetrated with Seljonka.

Putin critic Navalny says goodbye to Germany on Instagram: “Thank you, friends!”

On Saturday, Navalny thanked the doctors, police officers, politicians and other people he had been to during his five-month stay in Germany has met. “Thank you friends!”he wrote in German on Instagram. And further: He was surprised “how much the Germans don’t stereotypical ideas correspond about them. So that they don’t laugh, don’t make friends (…), but give orders and want to fulfill them. It’s not like that at all. They really are the nicest people with an excellent one sense of humor, and they always try to help. “

In Vnukovo threatens the 44-year-old, according to the Russian law enforcement agency immediate arrestbecause he repeatedly violated the requirements of a five-year suspended sentence. Navalny accuses the Russian secret service, behind his poisoning to be stuck with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. The Russian government denies any involvement in the attack.

Kremlin opponent Navalny is leaving Germany and returning to Moscow – at considerable risk

Our first report from January 13th: Moscow – The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny * wants to return to Moscow this Sunday after being poisoned. He landed on January 17th with a plane of the Russian airline Pobeda, he announced in the short message service Twitter on Wednesday. He holds on to the nerve poison after the attack Novichok since August for healing in Germany. The question of one return never stood up for him because he Russia never left myself, wrote the 44-year-old. “I arrived in Germany in a resuscitation box,” he said, referring to his several weeks coma after the attack in Russia.

Navalny was recently in Germany for a rehabilitation measure. He does for that Poison attack * with a chemical warfare agent of the Novichok group last August under the orders of the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin acting “killer squad” of the domestic secret service FSB responsible. Russia denies being involved in the case and is demanding evidence of poisoning from Germany, for example. Only then do you want to initiate an investigation.

Alexej Navalny: Return to Russia planned – authorities have recently increased pressure

Most recently, the Russian authorities put the pressure on Navalny elevated. It was only on Tuesday that it became known that the prison authorities would like to take the opposition activists to prison for allegedly not having fulfilled the probation requirement. A corresponding application was made to a Moscow court.

Вопрос “возвращаться или нет” передо мной не стоял никогда. Просто потому, что я не уезжал. Я оказался в Германии, приехав в неё в реанимационной коробке.

17 января, в воскресенье, я вернусь домой рейсом “Победы”.

Встречайте 😉https://t.co/7J7ImemgvR – Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 13, 2021

Shortly before the turn of the year, the authority had asked Navalny in writing to meet the requirements of an earlier sentence and to contact the Russian authorities report personally. Otherwise there is a risk of imprisonment. The case concerns a conviction from 2014. Navalny * wrote that the suspended sentence ended on December 30th last year.

Alexei Navalny rejects allegations of alleged fraud

There are also investigations against the government critic because of alleged Fraud. The Russian Investigation Committee accused him of having used donations equivalent to 3.9 million euros to his anti-corruption fund for “personal purposes” – for example to buy property and finance holidays. Navalny refused. The Putin opponents had always said that he wanted to continue his work in Russia. (dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.