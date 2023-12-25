Home page politics

Several human rights groups and Western governments are concerned about Navalny's whereabouts. Now his spokeswoman is speaking out.

Moscow – The Russian opposition politician who has been missing for three weeks Alexei Navalny According to his spokeswoman, he has been transferred to a penal colony in the Russian polar region. Navalny is in penal colony number three in the town of Charp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in the Far North of Russia, said spokeswoman Kira Jarmisch. Navalny is doing well and his lawyer visited him on Monday.

Lawyers last had contact with Navalny more than two weeks ago in a prison camp in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow. Since then, there has been no trace of Navalny, who is internationally classified as a political prisoner. The Russian authorities only say that he is no longer in the camp.

Jarmysch said at the time that there are no legal restrictions on how long a transfer between two prisons can take. “So anything can happen to him during this time. He is now completely at the mercy of the people who tried to kill him three years ago,” she said.

Navalny's team suspects Russia's election was Putin's motive

His team sees the approaching presidential election in Russia, for the head of state, as the reason for the opposition politician's abduction Wladimir Putin wants to be confirmed in office. “The Kremlin did not want Alexei to make any statements during this time. That’s why I’m sure Putin gave the order to transport Alexei somewhere,” Yarmysh said. The USA and other countries are demanding clarification from Russia about Navalny's whereabouts.

Navalny is considered Putin's harshest domestic critic. After a poison attack, for which he blames the Kremlin, he traveled to Germany for treatment. In 2021, Navalny returned to Russia and was imprisoned there. In the summer, his prison sentence was increased to 19 years. (AFP/dpa/rs)