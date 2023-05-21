Home page politics

Russia has announced the capture of the city of Bakhmut. Criticism comes from within their own ranks. Putin critic Igor Girkin denounces the high losses and describes the conquest as a waste of time.

Bakhmut/Moscow – For months, the Ukrainian military and Russian soldiers, as well as the Wagner group, have been facing each other in Bakhmut. The battle is considered the bloodiest and longest of the Ukraine War. Now she has Wagner group probably took the city, it is said at least from Russian ranks. But at what price? A Russian critic thinks the train is pointless. He knows the losses of the fights.

Bachmut: Putin critic thinks conquest is pointless – “lost time”

“Bachmut was ‘brought home’,” writes Putin critic Igor Girkin on Telegram. “That doesn’t excite me considering the casualties, wasted resources, lost time and the initial understanding of the strategic futility of this operation.”

Girkin also wrote about the battles south of Bakhmut for Avdeevka, Maryinka and Ugledar that it was not a win, but a bloodbath. And unfortunately it is not the blood of those who planned and led the attacks from the headquarters, but “the soldiers and officers at the front, the mobilized and the volunteers,” the newspaper quotes Newsweek Girkin’s statement.

Losses in the Ukraine War Confirmed US claims estimates of the other party Ukraine 15,500 – 17,500 Russia 35,500 – 43,000 over 200,000 (Ukraine estimate)

Girkin is a former military commander in Donetsk. He rose to prominence in the course of the annexation of Crimea and has become one of the leading voices of Russian nationalists. He supports the war, but keeps practicing sharp criticism of the Russian military leadership and the stagnation of the planned invasion of the Ukraine. A “bloody circus with clowns in uniform” is the Ukraine war, he complained in April.

The Battles for Bakhmut: Conquest or Not?

For months there has been fighting over the town of Bakhmut. The latest reports about Bakhmut pointed in the direction of a Ukrainian conquest. It was only on Friday, May 19, that the Ukraine claimed it had gained ground in counterattacks around the completely destroyed city. Sent in response Russia additional troops to the front in recent days, the Ministry of Defense announced in London.

On Sunday morning, May 21, Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner squad, now the capture of the city, which the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday: “Today Bachmut is only in our hearts.” There was “nothing” left there. Whether Selenskyj meant the destruction of the city or a possible conquest remained open at first. A few hours later, a spokesman for the president denied that Zelenskyj had confirmed any loss of Bakhmut.

Apparent Bachmut conquest: It should only have a symbolic value

But whether conquest, or not? How important is the city in eastern Ukraine? The importance of the small town has been discussed for months – not only by Putin critic Girkin. At first, the conquest seemed to open the way inland for Russia. Bakhmut is near a highway leading to the major Ukrainian-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. In the meantime, however, Ukraine has regained the nearby cities of Lyman and Izyum.

The conquest of Bakhmut is therefore likely to have a primarily symbolic meaning for both sides. After last year’s spring offensive, Russia could announce a victory again. So did Ukraine, whose last major territorial success came in November 2022 when it recaptured Cherson. It is also questionable whether the capture of Bakhmut will have an impact on Ukraine’s expected spring offensive. The guess is no. Because there was always speculation that Kiev was primarily testing the Russian troops’ ability to defend themselves for later battles in Bakhmut. Meanwhile, experts are puzzling over Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive: Has it already started? (chd/dpa/AFP)