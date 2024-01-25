Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Former separatist Igor Girkin criticizes Putin's conduct of the war from prison. © Kirill Zykov/IMAGO

Igor Girkin boasts of starting the Donbas War – now the Russian nationalist has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Moscow – Igor Girkin, better known as Igor Strelkov, must be behind bars for years: The Moscow City Court sentenced the hard-right Putin critic to four years in a camp in Russia on Thursday (January 25). Reasons for the verdict: Call for extremism. The influential ultranationalist is also not allowed to operate any online portals or blogs for four years; his defense wants to lodge an objection dpa reported.

Girkin boasts of starting the war in Ukraine

For a long time, Girkin was one of the few people who Wladimir Putin could criticize publicly. The Russian ex-secret service officer has been playing an important role since 2014 War in Ukraine. At the time, the proponent of the war of aggression led the uprisings of pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Loud Zeit.de He later boasted that he had started the Donbas War.

His important role and his iron nationalist course in Russia gave him a special role vis-à-vis Putin. Girkin was able to publicly criticize the president and military leadership without consequences – liberal opposition politicians were often and quickly arrested for these reasons.

Girkin damaged Vladimir Putin's image

Girkin himself has already been convicted of murder in the Netherlands after a passenger plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people. However, in Russia the nationalist hardliner still enjoyed freedom and privileges.

In summer In 2023, Gilkin apparently went overboard and got loud dpa arrested for alleged calls for terrorist actions. He had previously accused Putin of weakness, indecisiveness and cowardly mediocrity. Observers believe that Girkin could harm the nationalist electorate's loyalty to Putin by making statements of this kind. (lm)