The Argentina of Cristina and Alberto Fernández has consecrated as maximum strategic ally Vladimir Putin. With Hugo Chávez dead, the magical realism of Nicolás Maduro does not convince them. The Uruguayan Pepe Mujica and the Bolivian Evo Morales are seen going to the background. And it is possible that Lula has a chance of return if Jair Bolsonaro continues to skid. But it is still premature. And, although they evaluate him as a friendly democrat, Joe Biden’s increasingly notorious bet against populism and corruption in Latin America, also overshadowed it in the Fernández agenda.

Because, the man is Putin. To top it off, at the beginning of the pandemic, the Russian drew the Sputnik V vaccine and got into the geopolitical arm wrestling where it competes with the United States, Europe and China. Vladimir has come out to campaign on the basis of the historical prestige of the Gamaleya Laboratory and promised to flood the planet with the vaccine which he christened with the same name that Russia gave its first special satellite in 1957. This was a battle to conquer space. In this it is about defending the human body from a very dangerous virus.

Putin has, for a long time, an excellent relationship with Cristina. And a few months after the pandemic, the Vice President reactivated contact when she received the Russian ambassador in Buenos Aires, Dimitri Feoktistov, in the Senate. Three months later, he placed his former vice chancellor, Eduardo Zuain, as Argentine ambassador in Moscow. The candidate for that place was union member K, Alicia Castro, who lost the opportunity after resign on Twitter, angry because the Foreign Ministry endorsed a United Nations report against the human rights violations that the Chavista regime perpetrates in Venezuela. The stewardess lost her anxiety. Today almost nobody discusses Chavismo in Argentine foreign policy. And few issues are so concentrated in the hands of the Vice President as the relationship with the Russian Federation.

From that relationship with Putin arose the secret trip to Moscow the current Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini. Days later, it was the president himself who announced that Russia would sell Sputnik V to Argentina. In the midst of that official euphoria, the Government announced that 10 million vaccines would come in December and another 15 million from Sputnik in January. The illusion did not last long. The Casa Rosada was correcting the numbers as vaccines were withdrawn from the Russian capital. AND last weekend they just reached 2.5 million: 1.66 million for the first dose and just over 800 thousand for the second.

The lack of vaccines became the government’s biggest problem. Worse than the precipitous drop in GDP, inflationary pressure, and the combined rise in unemployment and poverty. Because there is no placebo to replace the absence of the drug and because, at the gates of winter, the rise in infections and the possibility of a collapse in intensive care centers represent the most feared nightmare by all the leaders in charge of executive management. Faced with that scenario, the Frente de Todos is betting all its political effort on suspending the PASO and the legislative elections. Kirchnerism needs the time that the vaccines are not giving it.

Video call dialogue between Vladimir Putin and Cristina Kirchner in 2015, when they were both presidents.

As if the difficulty with the vaccines weren’t enough of a problem, Alberto caught Covid. He himself has said that he has had almost no symptoms and that he qualifies the hours between the management and the rehearsal of the latest Litto Nebbia songs. But the contagion of Fernández opened a question about the effectiveness of the Sputnik, so much so that Putin himself called him personally to find out firsthand how he was the first of the 18 presidents to become infected after having given the vaccine.

“If it hadn’t been for the vaccine, I’d be having a really bad time”, was the phrase with which Alberto tried to shield any possibility of criticism of Sputnik. And he took advantage of the intimacy of the dialogue to ask if the distribution of more vaccines to the country could be accelerated. “Argentina is our priority; we will do what is necessary ”, was Putin’s response, with a share of optimism and diplomatic imprecision in these cases. The Covid of the Argentine president has been a red flag for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which guards the vaccine business and expects a remuneration close to 3,000 million dollars because it has already been accepted in 36 countries and maintains orders that are on the way to 300 million doses.

Difficulties with the AstraZeneca vaccine and the suspected disagreement with the Pfizer laboratory, they turned Putin and his vaccine into the desperate bet of Cristina and Alberto to arrive in better sanitary conditions at the crucial moment of the legislative elections.

Of course Russian is an always dangerous and unpredictable ally. Better to keep him in the circle of friends. Because those who became his enemies they have not had a good time. The businessman Vladimir Gusinsky had to go into exile in Israel after giving up most of his assets in Russia. The intelligence agent, Alexander Litvinenko, ended up poisoned in London with a cup of polonium tea. And the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, is losing his health in a Russian prison after having survived another poisoning, in this case with Novichok. He was prosecuted for an alleged robbery in 2009 as Europe and the United States call for his freedom.

Putin wears seventeen years at the top of power. And it has reformed the Russian constitution to stay there until 2036 if health accompanies it. So far, you have the determination, you have the time, and you also have the shots to try.