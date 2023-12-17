Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Vladimir Putin announced “problems” on the border with Finland. The NATO country has now closed its borders with Russia again. © Collage: IMAGO / Lehtikuva // dpa/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Vladimir Putin has described a warning from Joe Biden that Russia could attack NATO as “nonsense”. At the same time, however, he announces “problems”.

Moscow – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has repeatedly provoked possible attacks on NATO states. Vladimir Putin has now coolly dismissed a warning about such an attack by US President Joe Biden as “complete nonsense”. At the same time, however, he announced “problems” on the border with Finland, which now belongs to NATO.

Putin announced a stronger military presence in the Russian-Finnish border area and justified this step with Finland's accession to NATO. Moscow will establish the “Leningrad Military District” in the northwest of the country and relocate a “certain number of units” there, Putin said in an interview broadcast on Russian state television on Sunday. Putin accused the West of having “dragged” Finland, which was previously neutral to the alliance, into NATO.

“There will be problems”: Putin establishes military district on Finland border

Finland joined the military alliance in April 2023 after applying to join as a result of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine that began in February 2022. Putin now said that Finland and Russia had previously had “no disputes” and that all territorial issues had “been resolved a long time ago”. Finland's accession to NATO will now create “problems”. Putin said: “There were no problems. But now it will exist, because we will now create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate certain military units there.”

Finland and Russia share a 1,340 kilometer long land border. Relations between the two countries are very tense. Last Thursday, Finland announced that it would close all border crossings with Russia again. Helsinki accuses Moscow of deliberately allowing migrants to travel on to its western neighbor in order to destabilize it, which Russia denies.

“Complete nonsense”: Putin harshly rejects Biden warning

At the same time, Putin dismissed Western fears of a possible Russian attack on a NATO member state as “complete nonsense.” US President Joe Biden is using such warnings to distract from mistakes in his Russia policy, according to Russia's president.

Biden himself understands that “Russia has no reasons, no interest – neither geopolitical, economic nor military – to fight with NATO states,” Putin said.

“We have no territorial claims on each other, no desire to spoil our relations with them,” said Putin, referring to the NATO states. The Kremlin chief, who has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost two years, had repeatedly warned against expanding NATO eastward to Russia's borders. With his attack on Ukraine, he also wants to prevent the neighboring country from joining NATO.

On the other hand, Ukraine and Western countries are warning that if Putin wins, he will next attack NATO members in the Baltics and other countries in the military alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is demanding that the West provide Kiev with so much military support that Russia suffers a strategic defeat in the war and can never invade another country again.

Meanwhile, egg prices are causing such discontent in Russia that Putin himself has spoken out about it. (rist/dpa/afp)