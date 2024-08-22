Putin creates council to support Russian language

President Vladimir Putin has established a council for the implementation of state policy in the sphere of support for the Russian language and languages ​​of the peoples of Russia, follows from the published decree.

At the same time, the Russian leader also abolished the presidential council on the Russian language, which had existed before.

The document states that the council’s task will be to promote and strengthen the position of the Russian language in the world, as well as to prepare proposals for the president on supporting the Russian language and the languages ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation.

Putin’s adviser Elena Yampolskaya was appointed chairperson. The council will include, among others, actor Sergei Bezrukov and dean of the journalism faculty at Moscow State University Elena Vartanova.

Earlier, Putin signed a decree on supporting foreigners who share Russia’s traditional values. The document refers to foreigners, as well as stateless persons, who do not agree with the policies of their countries, which impose destructive neoliberal attitudes.