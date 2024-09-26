Putin declared the right to defend Belarus with nuclear weapons

Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons to defend Belarus in the event of aggression against it. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his opening remarks at a meeting of the Permanent Conference of the Security Council on Nuclear Deterrence, the transcript of which was posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin added that this issue was agreed upon with Minsk and personally with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In 2023, Russian tactical nuclear weapons was posted on the territory of Belarus. According to Lukashenko, it is much more powerful than the one dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine to be revised

The Russian President proposed making changes to the country’s nuclear doctrine. “It was proposed to make a number of clarifications in terms of defining the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. Thus, the draft principles expand the category of states and military alliances in relation to which nuclear deterrence is carried out. The list of military threats, for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence measures are carried out, has been supplemented,” the head of state said.

Related materials:

Putin stated that in the updated version of the doctrine, aggression against Russia by a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.

“It is important to predict the development of the situation and accordingly adapt the provisions of the strategic planning document to current realities,” he explained.

Putin lists conditions for nuclear response

Reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons towards Russia and their crossing the state border will entail a nuclear response from Moscow, Putin said. He explained that such attack weapons include strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft.

~ 4500 warheads make up Russia’s nuclear arsenal

At the same time, the head of state added, such a measure can be taken if the enemy creates a critical threat to Russia’s sovereignty using conventional weapons.

The State Duma explained the purpose of changing Russia’s nuclear doctrine

The changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine proposed by Putin will make it more flexible, said Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee. He pointed out that the doctrine should correspond to the current situation and could be used more effectively.

Related materials:

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev assessed the changes in the area of ​​nuclear deterrence proposed by the President. The politician drew attention to Putin’s words that aggression against Russia by a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack. “Everyone understands which countries we are talking about,” he noted.

Medvedev also commented on the proposal to establish equivalent nuclear protection for Belarus as Russia’s closest ally. “To the delight of Poland and numerous NATO pygmies,” he said.