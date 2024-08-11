Home policy

Ekaterina Yalunina

The military in Belarus is reinforcing troops on the border with Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Uncredited/AP/Belarusian Defense Ministry via VOENTV/dpa

Following the alleged intrusion of Ukrainian drones into Belarusian airspace, Belarus is now warning Ukraine against further provocations.

Minsk/Kiev/Moscow – After the alleged intrusion of Ukrainian combat drones into Belarusian airspace, the Foreign Ministry in Minsk has warned against an expansion of the war in Ukraine. Such “criminal acts” could lead to a radical escalation of the situation, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said, according to the state agency Belta They are also a “dangerous attempt to expand the current conflict zone in our region.” Belarus will use its right to self-defense and respond appropriately to any provocation or hostile action.

No sooner said than done: First of all, Belarus says it has moved tanks to the border. The ministry published a video on the Telegram news channel showing tanks being loaded onto a rail transport. The units were put on standby to carry out orders.

Eastern European expert warns: Belarus could be drawn into the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Alexander Friedman, an Eastern European expert and historian at the University of Düsseldorf, has analyzed the current military developments in Belarus and their possible connection with the recent Ukrainian advances in Russia. In a post on Telegram, the historian stressed that the developments in Kursk are worrying for the Russian Federation.

“If events in the Kursk region continue to unfold according to the Russian Federation “If the situation develops in a negative way, an emergency situation may arise in which the Kremlin decides to throw the Belarusian army into the furnace of its war. And Lukashenko is aware of this,” Friedman wrote.

Belarus strengthens troops and missile defense in the border area with

Ruler Alexander Lukashenko had previously informed about the alleged shooting down of several Ukrainian aircraft targets. The air defence system had been put on full alert because about ten aircraft from the Ukraine entered Belarus’ airspace in the east of the country in the Kostjukovitchy region, Lukashenko said on Saturday about the incident the previous evening.

In view of the situation, Lukashenko has ordered a reinforcement of Belarusian troops in the border area with Ukraine, said Defense Minister Viktor Chrenin in Minsk. In addition, the deployment of Iskander ballistic missiles and Polones rocket launchers to the region has also been ordered.

Belarus considers possible reduction of Ukrainian diplomatic presence after drone incident

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in its statement: “In particular, it was noted that if the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Belarus cannot prevent such provocations, the Belarusian side will reconsider the expediency of continuing Ukraine’s presence in Minsk.”

Belarus supports Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine. At the beginning of the war almost two and a half years ago, the country made its territory available to Russian troops so that they could invade northern Ukraine from there. (dpa/jal)