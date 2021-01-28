Russian President Vladimir Putin said today, Thursday, that the new Corona virus pandemic is gradually receding in his country, but caution must not be abandoned.

Russia announced the registration of 19,138 new cases of Coronavirus during the past twenty-four hours, including 2897 cases in the capital, Moscow, bringing the total number of infections in the country to three million and 793,810.

Russia, with the fourth largest number of infections in the world, had announced yesterday, Wednesday, 17,741 new infections with the Coronavirus within 24 hours, and 594 new deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total deaths to 71,076.

On Monday, Russia’s Coronavirus Crisis Response Center said that the country recorded fewer than 20,000 new daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since last November 11.

A general vaccination campaign continues in Russia, aiming to immunize the largest number of people in order to return to normal life as soon as possible.