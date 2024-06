Monday, June 24, 2024, 10:16











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

On June 24, 2023, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yegeni Prigozhin, launched an unprecedented challenge against the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, by assuming temporary control over the city of Rostov-on-Don at his own risk. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers