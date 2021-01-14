Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is impossible to predict the situation with new strains of coronavirus, therefore regional authorities should competently manage the bed fund.

As reported on website Kremlin, the president spoke about this at a meeting with the head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov. Putin also recommended to be in constant contact with colleagues from neighboring regions in order to provide timely assistance to each other in the fight against the pandemic.

Brechalov, in turn, reported to the head of state on the situation with coronavirus in the region. According to him, an additional 750 beds have been deployed in Udmurtia, so at the moment 44% of the bed capacity remains free. Brechalov also said that the region is already being vaccinated against coronavirus, more than 900 people have been vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that specialists from the Kenya Institute have discovered 16 new strains of coronavirus that are unique in nature and have not yet been found in other parts of the world. Scientists claim that the peculiarity of the new strains is that they are able to spread quickly and in the initial phase of the disease it is very difficult to identify them in an infected person.