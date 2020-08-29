Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the August 9 elections in Belarus as legitimate. He stated this in an interview on the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

At the same time, the head of state considered the OSCE position on the elections prepared. “The Belarusian authorities have invited the ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights – approx. “Lenta.ru”) OSCE to take part in choice control. Why didn’t they come? This immediately makes us think that, in fact, a position on the results of these elections has already been prepared, ”he noted.

According to Putin, he has every reason to doubt that those who doubt the legitimacy of the vote in Belarus were absolutely honest.

On August 10, Putin congratulated Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential election. In a telegram sent to him, the head of Russia said that he was counting on the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations in all areas, deepening cooperation within the Union State, building up integration processes through the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS, as well as military-political ties in the Treaty Organization. collective security.

At the same time, the leaders of the EU countries unanimously refused to recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus. The Prime Minister of Poland announced the need to hold a new vote, allowing the OSCE to monitor the situation in the country.

Mass protests continue in Belarus, demonstrators demand the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko and the holding of fair elections. In addition, citizens report violence from the security forces. According to official figures, in the August 9 elections, the incumbent head of state won over 80 percent of the vote. The European Union refused to consider the elections in the republic legitimate.