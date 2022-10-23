“I will be happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work aimed at strengthening international partnership relations and strategic cooperation between our two countries,” Putin said in a statement issued by the Kremlin, wishing the Chinese president “new successes, health and prosperity.”

Xi Ping’s term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China was renewed for five years during a closed-door voting.

In his speech, the Chinese president pledged to work resolutely to confront the challenges facing his country during the next stage.

“I would like to sincerely thank the whole party for the confidence shown in me,” the Chinese president told reporters at the People’s Palace in Beijing, stressing that “China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China,” adding, “After more than forty years of unremitting efforts.” For reform and opening up, we have achieved two miracles: rapid economic development and long-term social stability.”

This third term will make Xi Ping the most powerful leader since the days of the regime’s founder, Mao Zedong (1949-1976).