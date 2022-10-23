On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his “warmest congratulations” to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his re-election as the head of the Chinese Communist Party for a historic third term.
“I will be happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work aimed at strengthening international partnership relations and strategic cooperation between our two countries,” Putin said in a statement issued by the Kremlin, wishing the Chinese president “new successes, health and prosperity.”
