MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on winning a third term, surpassing current President Jair Bolsonaro.

In a note on the Kremlin’s website, Putin said he expected the strengthening of Brazil-Russia ties and that the election result shows Lula’s “high political authority”.

(Report by Reuters)

The post Putin congratulates Lula on election victory appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

