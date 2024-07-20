Putin congratulates Lukashenko on 30th anniversary of presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his 30th anniversary in office. The corresponding telegram published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Your name is inextricably linked with the entire modern history of Belarus, marked by the construction of modern state institutions and significant successes in the social and economic spheres,” the congratulatory message says.

Putin also noted that the people of Belarus have entrusted the highest state post to Lukashenko six times in a row, which speaks of his enormous authority among his compatriots. In addition, the Russian leader drew attention to the personal contribution of his Belarusian colleague to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the countries, as well as to the formation of the Union State.

“I will be glad to continue our constructive, comradely dialogue and close joint work for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus,” Putin concluded and wished Lukashenko good health, prosperity and further success in his government activities.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Lukashenko plans to discuss further steps related to the Ukrainian crisis with Vladimir Putin. According to the Belarusian leader, the parties to the conflict need to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.