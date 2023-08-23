Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, days after a similar Russian mission failed.

“This is a big step forward in the exploration of outer space and, of course, a testament to the impressive progress that India has made in the fields of science and technology,” Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin’s website.

In turn, the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos, congratulated India.

In a statement, Roscosmos said it “congratulates its Indian colleagues on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft… The exploration of the moon is important for all of humanity. In the future, it can become a platform for deep space exploration.”