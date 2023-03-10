Putin congratulates his ‘friend’ Xi on the third presidential term in China

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Xi Jinping is re-elected for a third presidential term in China
Xi Jinping is re-elected for a third presidential term in China
“We will continue to coordinate joint work on issues on the international agenda,” Putin emphasized.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart and “friend” Xi Jinping on winning a third five-year presidential termand assured that the two allies will continue the fruitful cooperation between both countries.
In a telegram, Putin considers that the decision of the National People’s Assembly to ratify the stay of the Chinese head of state in power until 2028 “is a testimony of the recognition of his merits” as the top leader of the Asian giant.
It also assumes the “broad support for his policy of further social and economic development of Chinaand the protection of national interests on the world stage,” Putin said.
“Russia highly appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our states,” the Kremlin chief stressed.
(Keep reading: Russia launches 81 missiles in new massive bombardment of Ukraine.)
I sincerely wish you, dear friend, new successes in your state activities for the benefit of the friendly Chinese people, as well as good health and prosperity.
The Russian president was also “convinced that, acting together, we will ensure the construction of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in various fields.”
“We will continue coordinating joint work on the most important issues on the regional and international agenda,” he emphasized.
“I sincerely wish you, dear friend, further success in your state activities for the benefit of the friendly Chinese people, as well as good health and prosperity,” Putin concluded his telegram to Xi.
EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Putin #congratulates #friend #presidential #term #China
Leave a Reply