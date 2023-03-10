Saturday, March 11, 2023
Putin congratulates his ‘friend’ Xi on the third presidential term in China

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in World
Putin congratulates his 'friend' Xi on the third presidential term in China


Xi Jinping is re-elected for a third presidential term in China

Xi Jinping is re-elected for a third presidential term in China

“We will continue to coordinate joint work on issues on the international agenda,” Putin emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart and “friend” Xi Jinping on winning a third five-year presidential termand assured that the two allies will continue the fruitful cooperation between both countries.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

In a telegram, Putin considers that the decision of the National People’s Assembly to ratify the stay of the Chinese head of state in power until 2028 “is a testimony of the recognition of his merits” as the top leader of the Asian giant.

It also assumes the “broad support for his policy of further social and economic development of Chinaand the protection of national interests on the world stage,” Putin said.

“Russia highly appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our states,” the Kremlin chief stressed.

(Keep reading: Russia launches 81 missiles in new massive bombardment of Ukraine.)

I sincerely wish you, dear friend, new successes in your state activities for the benefit of the friendly Chinese people, as well as good health and prosperity.

The Russian president was also “convinced that, acting together, we will ensure the construction of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in various fields.”

“We will continue coordinating joint work on the most important issues on the regional and international agenda,” he emphasized.

“I sincerely wish you, dear friend, further success in your state activities for the benefit of the friendly Chinese people, as well as good health and prosperity,” Putin concluded his telegram to Xi.

EFE

More news

