Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the Turkish presidential elections.

The Kremlin said that Putin sent a message to Erdogan, saying, “Winning the elections was a natural result of your selfless work as President of the Republic of Turkey, which is clear evidence of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy.”

“We highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening friendly Russian-Turkish relations and fruitful bilateral cooperation in various fields,” Putin added.