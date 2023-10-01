Russian President Putin congratulated Xi Jinping on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The telegram was published on website Kremlin.

The head of state noted that China is confidently moving along the path of development, strengthening its position on the world stage and actively participating in resolving critical issues.

According to Putin, relations between Moscow and Beijing are in the nature of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, the states cooperate in all areas and coordinate efforts in international affairs.

The Russian leader also expressed confidence that the upcoming negotiations within the framework of the International Forum “One Belt, One Road” will help build ties in the interests of security and stability on the Eurasian continent and throughout the world.

“I sincerely wish you, dear friend, good health, prosperity and every success, and the citizens of the People’s Republic of China happiness and prosperity,” Putin concluded.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping constantly maintain a strategic dialogue with each other in different formats.

In March, the Russian leader explained the friendly relations between the two states by saying that the Russian Federation and China naturally complement each other.