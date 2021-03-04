Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian women on the upcoming International Women’s Day, reports RIA News…

Today the President held a meeting with the participants of the All-Russian action of mutual assistance “We are Together”. At the end of the event, the head of the country addressed congratulations to the girls and women present at the event, as well as to all residents of the country.

Putin noted that men are very pleased tojoin the celebration of March 8, as this gives them the opportunity to prove themselves from their best side.

“I want to congratulate you and wish you all the best,” the President said and presented flowers to the participants of the event.

We will remind, earlier with the coming from March 8 Russian women congratulated Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. During the conference call, he expressed gratitude to the female military personnel for their professionalism and dedication. He noted that almost 40 thousand women serve in the Russian armed forces, among them more than four thousand officers.