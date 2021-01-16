President Vladimir Putin congratulated People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy on his 87th birthday. The corresponding telegram is published on website The Kremlin.

The head of state noted that Lanovoy devoted his life to art and reached recognized heights in this area, won nationwide fame. According to Putin, by participating in public, educational and charitable projects, the artist made an invaluable contribution to preserving patriotic traditions and educating young people. This is worthy of the deepest respect, the President stressed.

“I wish you good health, success and prosperity,” the telegram says.

Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin also congratulated Lanovoy. He also noted the great contribution of the actor to the development of national culture. According to him, Lanovoy’s movie characters have become real idols for several generations of viewers.

“And each role in the play gives people the unforgettable joy of meeting the art of the highest level,” says a telegram published on the website of the mayor of the capital.