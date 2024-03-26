Putin congratulated the soldiers of the Russian Guard on National Guard Troops Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the soldiers, employees and veterans of the Russian Guard on their professional holiday – National Guard Troops Day, reports RIA News.
“I would like to sincerely thank you for your courage, loyalty to the Motherland and glorious military traditions, for your contribution to ensuring law and order, sovereignty and security of Russia,” the Russian leader said.
#Putin #congratulated #Russian #Guard #professional #holiday
Leave a Reply