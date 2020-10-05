Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the head of Tajikistan.

The telegram says that it is difficult to overestimate Rahmon’s personal contribution to strengthening strategic partnership and alliance between the countries, building up mutually beneficial ties within the CSTO, CIS, SCO and other multilateral associations.

Putin noted that under the leadership of Rakhmon, Tajikistan is moving along the path of socio-economic development and plays an important role in regional affairs.

Earlier, the ruling party of Tajikistan announced Rahmon’s nomination for the presidency. The elections will take place on October 11. In May, media reported that the Tajik leader had donated his salary to a fund to fight coronavirus. It was about the amount of $ 1.24 million.