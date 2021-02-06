Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov on his birthday.

According to the press service of the administration of the head of the republic, the Russian leader noted that Russia appreciates the efforts of the South Ossetian president to develop allied relations and integration ties between the two states.

Putin stressed that he looks forward to continuing constructive dialogue and cooperation on topical issues.

Note that on February 6, Bibilov turned 51 years old. He has been President of South Ossetia since April 21, 2017.