On Thursday, January 26, Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Draupadi Murma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day. In a telegram posted on website Kremlin, the head of state noted that Moscow attaches great importance to the privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi.

“Your country is making a significant contribution to ensuring international stability and security, to addressing important issues on the regional and global agenda. We attach great importance to the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states,” the message of congratulations says.

Putin expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the states will ensure the further expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. According to him, this is in the interests of the friendly peoples of the Russian Federation and India.

Earlier, on December 21, 2022, Zamir Kabulov, director of the second Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Russia and India were fundamentally refusing to use the dollar and the euro in mutual trade. He added that the issue of the continuing imbalance in trade operations has not been fully resolved at the moment. So, now India buys from Russia five times more than it sells.

On November 2, The Economic Times reported that Russia became India’s largest oil supplier in October. It was noted that deliveries to India amounted to 946 thousand barrels of oil per day, which is the highest figure in a month, or 22% of all crude oil imports to India. The publication added that for the first time India imported more oil from Russia by sea than the European Union, by 34%.

That same month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the joint production of modern weapons. The Minister also noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade. He expressed confidence that Russia and India will soon achieve the goal of bringing trade to $30 billion.

On September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced an increase in trade between the two countries. According to him, the supply of fertilizers from the Russian Federation to India increased by more than eight times.

On August 17, Washington Examiner columnist Tom Rogan said that India has a “strange respect” for the Russian Federation, which is why it did not join the anti-Russian sanctions.