Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the participants, organizers and spectators of the TV game “What? Where? When?” with the 45th anniversary of the broadcast. This is reported on the Kremlin portal…

The first release of the program was released on September 4, 1975. “From the very first episodes, the program has won unprecedented popularity, has become one of the most interesting intellectual, educational programs on national television,” the president stressed.

The politician especially noted the “atmosphere imbued with sincere emotions” that prevails in the studio. In his opinion, this is due to the creative community of teams of experts and spectators, as well as difficult issues.

Intellectual TV quiz “What? Where? When?” was originally a sub-heading of the program “On the Air – Youth” and aired at 21:30 on the first program of the USSR Central Television. The authors of the idea are TV director Vladimir Voroshilov and editor Natalia Stetsenko.