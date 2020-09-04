No Result
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the participants, organizers and spectators of the TV game “What? Where? When?” with the 45th anniversary of the broadcast. This is reported on
The first release of the program was released on September 4, 1975. “From the very first episodes, the program has won unprecedented popularity, has become one of the most interesting intellectual, educational programs on national television,” the president stressed.
The politician especially noted the “atmosphere imbued with sincere emotions” that prevails in the studio. In his opinion, this is due to the creative community of teams of experts and spectators, as well as difficult issues.
Intellectual TV quiz “What? Where? When?” was originally a sub-heading of the program “On the Air – Youth” and aired at 21:30 on the first program of the USSR Central Television. The authors of the idea are TV director Vladimir Voroshilov and editor Natalia Stetsenko.
The history of the game “What? Where? When?” in photos
At the beginning, the program was named “Family Quiz”. In it, two families played against each other, the participants had to answer questions from members of the other team. In the photo: during the filming of the TV game “What? Where when?” in Ostankino, 1984.
©
RIA News
The program aired only once, as Voroshilov was dissatisfied with the result. It changed radically in 1976 – it was now a television youth club. The game was attended by students of Moscow State University, each of whom played for himself. In the photo: Vladimir Voroshilov is preparing another game, 1985.
©
RIA News
At the same time, an invariable transmission attribute appeared – a top. This game also took place only once, its host was Alexander Maslyakov. In the photo: connoisseurs of the television club “What? Where When? ”, 1985.
©
RIA News
In 1977, in What? Where? When?” teams of six people emerged to answer the question after a minute of brainstorming discussion. In the photo: the game is in progress, 1985.
©
RIA News
In 1979, the players were first called “connoisseurs”, and a musical pause appeared in the program. Photo: singer Tõnis Mägi visiting the TV club “What? Where? When? ”, 1985.
©
RIA News
In the late 1980s, the sports direction “What? Where? When?”. The game went not only beyond television, but also outside the country. Photo: veterans of the club “What? Where? When?” and Vladimir Voroshilov discuss the results of the game.
©
RIA News
In the mid-1990s, Voroshilov changed the program again – the “intellectual club” in which books served as prizes, turned into an “intellectual casino” where the game was played for money. In the photo: Vladimir Voroshilov is waiting for an answer to the question.
©
RIA News
In 2000, in the year of the 25th anniversary of the program, the presenter announced that experts will play for the future “What? Where? When?”. If the decisive game is lost by them, he will close the pass, and if the experts win, then he will submit to their decision. Connoisseurs won with a score of 6: 5.
©
RIA News
Less than three months later, on March 10, 2001, Voroshilov died. The new host of the program was Boris Kryuk, who had worked with Voroshilov for many years.
©
RIA News
