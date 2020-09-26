The Tula Kremlin is a true masterpiece of Russian architecture, it remains a unique monument of Russian culture and architecture. This is stated in the congratulatory telegram of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the participants, organizers and guests of the celebrations dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the construction, published on September 26 at website The Kremlin.

According to the Russian leader, the Tula Kremlin has reliably defended the southern borders of Russia for centuries, the enemies were unable to crush “the powerful walls of this ancient citadel.”

As Putin recalled, in 1941 all Tula became an impregnable fortress, and thanks in large part to the residents, the city survived, defended Moscow and received the title of Hero City.

At present, concern for the preservation of the Tula Kremlin serves as an example of fruitful collaboration between the state and civil society, those who value our invaluable heritage, the President noted.

The Tula Kremlin is a monument of Russian defense architecture of the 16th century, its construction was completed in 1520. After the restoration, the Museum Quarter was opened in it, branches of the State Historical Museum of Kulikov Field and the Museum of Yasnaya Polyana were opened.