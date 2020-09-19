Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Air Force Academy named after Professor N. Ye. Zhukovsky and Y. A. Gagarin on its centenary, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

The congratulation emphasizes that today the Academy is a large educational and scientific center, where the most modern technologies and teaching methods are used and a lot of research activities are carried out.

The head of state expressed confidence that the current generation of teachers and cadets will worthily continue the glorious traditions of their predecessors and develop their unique heritage. The President also wished them good health and new successes.

Earlier, Putin congratulated the workers and veterans of the military-industrial complex on their professional holiday. The President noted that the domestic defense industry occupies a leading position in the world arms markets. During a meeting with Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the emergence of new opportunities and prospects for the implementation of the defense industry modernization program. It was also reported that the Ministry of Industry and Trade predicts growth in this area by 5% by the end of the year.