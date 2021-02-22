Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated citizens on Defender of the Fatherland Day. His speech was broadcast on the Russia-24 TV channel. TASS…

Putin thanked the servicemen for the dignified performance of their duty and noted the combat effectiveness of the armed forces. He also expressed special gratitude to the veterans who “taught us to win and not give up.”

“The modern world requires constant vigilance and readiness to respond to the most difficult challenges, to act competently, decisively and effectively. Our army and navy know how to do this. We are proud of their combat capability, training, honed possession of modern knowledge and the latest weapons, “Putin said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed the president’s plans for February 23. He said that the Russian leader will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden and hold a series of working meetings in the Kremlin. “February 23 is a day off, but the president has many meetings. These are not public meetings, workers, ”said Peskov.

On February 19, Peskov answered a question from journalists about why President Vladimir Putin is still a colonel and not a general. “Of course, he probably earned this title many times. But this is not a priority for him now, ”he said and recalled that being president, Putin focuses on other issues. “He is not a career officer,” the spokesman added.