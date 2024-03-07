President Putin congratulated Russian women on International Women's Day

On March 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian women on International Women's Day. The video message was published on the official website Kremlin.

The head of state noted that on this day every family hears the most tender and warm wishes to mothers, grandmothers, wives, daughters and girlfriends.

Putin also said that women surprise men with their ability to do everything quickly but carefully. According to him, Russian women cope with many problems and troubles while remaining charming.

“It’s impossible not to admire you. I would like to wish you true mutual understanding with those who are dear to you, as many truly happy moments as possible, and success in everything that is important to you,” the president said.

The day before, after communicating with graduates of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School, Putin congratulated the pilots on March 8th. The head of state presented flowers and shook hands with each of the present pilots.