Putin congratulated Russian railway workers on their professional holiday

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated railway workers on their professional holiday. The head of state’s address was published in Telegram– channel “Kremlin.News”.

The Russian leader expressed words of gratitude to the workers and veterans of the industry. Putin recalled that rail transport plays a significant role in the country.

The opening of new global markets, the growth of domestic tourism, the stable operation of enterprises, including the military-industrial complex – all this, according to the head of state, is the merit of engineers, railway workers and transport builders.

Putin noted that the industry is currently facing large-scale challenges. He expressed confidence that thanks to the knowledge of Russian railway workers, they will be resolved.

Earlier it was reported that Putin congratulated the personnel and veterans of the Airborne Forces on Airborne Forces Day.