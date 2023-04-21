Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, April 21, congratulated the country’s Muslims on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, noting the value of the contribution of Muslim organizations to maintaining interethnic and interreligious dialogue.

As the head of state noted, Eid al-Adha is especially revered by Muslims around the world, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and personifies people’s desire for mercy and compassion.

“I note with satisfaction that the followers of Islam in our country have a deep respect for the centuries-old fatherly historical, religious, cultural traditions, introduce young people to them,” leads congratulation President of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia.

The life of the Muslim ummah is filled with good deeds and undertakings, the head of state added.

“It is actively developing its interaction with state and public organizations, paying tireless attention to educational, educational, charitable initiatives,” the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin noted that during the special operation to protect the Donbass, Muslim fighters, together with their comrades-in-arms, defend Russia and show courage in battles. Muslim organizations contribute to the maintenance of interethnic and interreligious dialogue.

Uraza Bayram (in the Turkic version adopted in Russia), or Eid al-Fitr (in the Arabic version) is one of the two main holidays in Islam, celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal. In 2023, Eid al-Fitr begins on the evening before Friday, April 21.

The holiday has a long history – the first mention of it dates back to 624.

Before the holiday, believers put things in order in their homes, and also get rid of unnecessary things. Before visiting a mosque, it is customary to take a bath.

On the Feast of Conversation, Muslims often go to visit and give gifts or make surprises. A gift can be both religious items and household items.