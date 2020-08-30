Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated coal industry employees on Miner’s Day, a congratulatory telegram was posted on August 30 at Kremlin website… The holiday, established in 1947, is celebrated on the last Sunday in August.

The Russian president noted that the coal industry is considered one of the most important sectors of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation, and the work of miners ensures the smooth operation of industrial enterprises.

Putin stressed that thanks to the successful activities of Russian miners, Russia remains one of the leading coal exporters in the world.

Also, Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the veterans of the industry who, during the Second World War, selflessly worked and completed the assigned tasks.