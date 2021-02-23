Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated citizens on Defender of the Fatherland Day. His speech was broadcast on the TV channel “Russia 24“.

The head of state noted the combat effectiveness of the Russian armed forces, and also thanked all servicemen for the worthy performance of their duty.

During his speech, the President stressed that the modern world requires “constant vigilance and readiness to respond to the most difficult challenges, to act competently, decisively and effectively.”

“Our army and navy know how to do this. We are proud of their combat capability, training, honed possession of modern knowledge and the latest weapons, ”he said.

According to Putin, one of the evidence of the strengthening of the authority of the country’s armed forces is the growing interest of the young generation in military specialties.

Also, the head of state expressed special gratitude to the veterans. He noted that thanks to their “unfading heroism” in Russia “the traditions of patriotism are so strong.”

As previously reported, on February 23, Putin will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall. After the ceremony, the head of state is also scheduled to have a number of working meetings.

Earlier, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, who work at the International Space Station, also congratulated Russian citizens on Defender of the Fatherland Day.