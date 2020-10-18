Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated road workers on their professional holiday and wished them new achievements, as well as “all the best.” A congratulatory telegram was published on October 18 at website The Kremlin.

The head of state noted that the road industry is one of the key sectors in the economy, and it is on the rise. Within the framework of state programs, both federal and regional and local roads are being updated, and modern technologies are being introduced. Much is also being done to create a comfortable and reliable transport infrastructure.

“I am confident that by multiplying the labor traditions of your predecessors, betting on the use of advanced logistics and management schemes, you will continue to successfully cope with responsible tasks for the benefit of Russia and its citizens,” the president said.

Earlier, on October 11, Putin congratulated agricultural and processing industry workers, as well as industry veterans on their professional holiday. The head of state thanked them for their creative work, dedication and love for their native land, and also noted that the result of their hard, daily work is in demand in every home and family.