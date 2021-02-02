Vladimir Putin congratulated Roman Repilov on winning the 2021 Luge World Championship in Germany, reports press service of the Kremlin.

The President noted that Repilov showed himself as a strong, strong-willed and talented athlete and a high-class master, which made the mentors and those who supported him happy.

Putin called the luge’s performance victorious and spectacular. He wished Repilov “new achievements, sporting success and all the best.”

The world championship took place in Königssee on January 29-31.