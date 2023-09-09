Putin in congratulations to Kim Jong-un expressed hope for cooperation between the DPRK and Russia
The buildup of bilateral relations between the DPRK and Russia in all areas is in line with ensuring the security of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia. This was stated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in his congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the republic.
