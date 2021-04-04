Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian geologists and industry veterans on their professional holiday – Geologist Day. The congratulation of the head of state was posted on the official website Kremlin on Sunday, April 4.

“You can rightfully be proud of the bright pages of the history of the domestic geological industry and many generations of your predecessors – people of special vitality, real heroes and pioneers,” the president said.

The Russian leader noted that over the past decades, thanks to the selfless work of industry workers and dedication to the cause, large mineral deposits have been discovered, and outstanding successes have been achieved not only in the development of the mineral resource base, but also in strengthening the industrial, energy, and defense potential of Russia.

Geologist’s Day is a professional holiday for specialists related to geological sciences and specialties. It was celebrated annually on the first Sunday of April since 1966 in the USSR, since at that time preparations for summer work and expedition fees began.

