Putin noted the contribution to security and congratulated defense industry workers on Gunsmith Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all workers of the military-industrial complex (DIC) and veterans on Gunsmith’s Day. About it reported in the Kremlin press service.

He made a corresponding statement during a meeting of the military-industrial commission in Izhevsk. “We are certainly proud of the achievements of designers, engineers, and workers who make an invaluable contribution to ensuring the defense capability and security of Russia, to the technical equipment of the army and navy at the highest level,” the Russian leader noted.

Putin also added that the domestic defense industry creates modern and in many ways unique weapons and equipment. According to him, production volumes are currently being actively increased to provide units participating in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, and the production of civilian products is also increasing, which “is in increasing demand both in our country and abroad.”

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin, by decree, established in Russia the honorary title “Honored Worker of the Defense-Industrial Complex.” In accordance with the document, defense industry employees who have worked in this area for at least 20 years, as well as those who have special merits or have completed production tasks ahead of schedule, can apply for this title.

In addition, this title can be awarded to industry workers who contributed to the sustainable innovative development of the defense industry.