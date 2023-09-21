The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, accepted this Wednesday (20) the invitation of dictator Xi Jinping to participate in the “One Belt, One Road” Forum, which takes place in October in Beijing, aiming to relaunch the Silk Road .

“I gladly accept Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China as part of the event promoting his project, which has already become an international brand: One Belt, One Road,” said the Kremlin chief.

Putin stated that the project fully responds to the interests of Russia and China and “integrates the countries’ joint ideas in creating a broad Eurasian space”.

“We work in a very synchronized way in this sense”, he also said. The specific date on which the Chinese forum will take place has not been announced.

The head of the Kremlin mentioned the progress made in cooperation between the two countries after the Chinese president’s last visit, in March this year.

“This was an important sign of trust and a sign of the high level of our relations. It is something we understand well. I must say that it was a successful visit. We see this from the results of our interaction,” he said.

According to the Russian president, Moscow and Beijing share “the same positions on the formation of a multipolar world and not based on rules that no one has seen, which change every day, according to the situation to favor those who invented this ridiculous formula”.

During the visit of Chinese diplomacy to Russia, on Monday (18), Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, also said that “the contemporary world is undergoing tectonic movements, in the face of the changing and turbulent international situation, a process is developing formation of a multipolar world, and an anti-globalist tendency is observed”.

“Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, defend peace and development. A great responsibility falls on our shoulders,” said the Chinese diplomat. (With information from the EFE Agency)