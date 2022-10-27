Russia will be represented at the next G20 summit, although at the moment it is unknown if it will be the president, Vladimir Putin, who will appear or if a delegation will do so on his behalf. This was stated on Thursday by the head of the Kremlin during his speech at a plenary meeting of the Valdái international discussion forum. “We will think about how we will do it. Russia will definitely be represented there at a high level,” he assured.

Previously, the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, had already advanced this position, pointing to the country’s participation but without specifying who would be the representative at the summit, scheduled for November 15 and 16 on the island of Bali, in the south of the Indonesian archipelago.

On the other hand, the communication spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, has reported that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, “has no intention” of meeting with Putin during the G20 summit in case he go. The Democratic leader “will focus” on strengthening his “alliances and associations,” according to CNN.