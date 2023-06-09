“Everything is going according to plan; within a month the preparation of tactical nuclear weapons will be finished and then the deployment on your territory will begin,” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Aljaksandr (Alexander) Lukashenko. The two met today in Sochi.

Putin had declared in March the intention to place some Russian atomics – which will remain under the control of the Kremlin – in the allied country, emphasizing the more than ten-year presence of part of the US nuclear arsenal in some European NATO states.

Tactical nukes are meant to be used on the battlefield; they have a lower destructive charge than strategic nuclear weapons, which are attributed a deterrent function in the clash between great powers.



00:35