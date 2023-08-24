Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, is apparently dead. (Archive photo) © HANDOUT / TELEGRAM/ @CONCORDGROUP_OFFICIAL / AFP



Vladimir Putin expresses his condolences to the relatives of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin – thereby confirming his death.

Moscow – Russia’s President Wladimir Putin first spoke publicly after the plane crash in Russia on Wednesday evening (August 23) – and the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner groupconfirmed indirectly.

Putin called Prigozhin a “talented person,” Russian agencies reported on Thursday. “He was a person with a difficult fate and he made serious mistakes,” said the President. At the same time, the businessman and mercenary leader achieved results – for himself and for the common cause.

Putin carefully formulated that, according to initial findings, a plane carrying members of Wagner’s private army had crashed the previous evening. Wagner made an important contribution to the fighting in Ukraine that will not be forgotten.

Putin confirms Prigozhin’s death: “Talent man” with a difficult fate

Putin expressed his condolences to Prigozhin’s relatives. He announced a comprehensive investigation into the crash. These have already started but will take time, he said at a meeting with Russian Donetsk chief Denis Puschilin.

Referring to the passengers of the crashed plane, Putin said: “If Wagner employees were there, and the preliminary data suggests so, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in of Ukraine.” He further explained: “We remember it, we know it and will not forget it.” An official identification of the ten crash victims by the Russian authorities is still pending.

Prigozhin and his armed mercenaries briefly mutinied against the Russian leadership two months ago. (lrg/dpa/rts)